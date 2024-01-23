THE AMITY AFFLICTION To Perform Entire Let The Ocean Take Me Album On North American Spring Headline Tour

Australian metalcore trailblazers The Amity Affliction - Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Joe Longobardi [drums] - will return to North America for a headline tour this spring.

On this run, the band will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their beloved and iconic metal album Let The Ocean Take Me and will be performing the album in its entirety. It's no doubt a treat for the diehard fans to see favorites like "Pittsburgh," "Don't Lean On Me," and more.

The tour kicks off April 26 in San Diego and runs through June 6 in Los Angeles. Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot will serve as support.

All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 25 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

April

26 - San Diego, CA - Soma

27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May

1 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

10 - Daytona, FL - Daytona International Speedway*

12 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Richmond, VA -The National

17 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

18 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium*

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

22 - Montreal, QC - L 'Olympia

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

27 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island Pavilion

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground

5 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

* Festival Date