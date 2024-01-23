THE AMITY AFFLICTION To Perform Entire Let The Ocean Take Me Album On North American Spring Headline Tour
January 23, 2024, an hour ago
Australian metalcore trailblazers The Amity Affliction - Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Joe Longobardi [drums] - will return to North America for a headline tour this spring.
On this run, the band will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their beloved and iconic metal album Let The Ocean Take Me and will be performing the album in its entirety. It's no doubt a treat for the diehard fans to see favorites like "Pittsburgh," "Don't Lean On Me," and more.
The tour kicks off April 26 in San Diego and runs through June 6 in Los Angeles. Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot will serve as support.
All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 25 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
April
26 - San Diego, CA - Soma
27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May
1 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
8 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
10 - Daytona, FL - Daytona International Speedway*
12 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
15 - Richmond, VA -The National
17 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
18 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium*
20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
22 - Montreal, QC - L 'Olympia
24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
27 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
31 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
June
1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island Pavilion
3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
5 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
* Festival Date