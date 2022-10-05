THE ANSWER Announce UK & European Special And Exclusive Album Shows; Video Trailer

The Answer are set to make a spectacular and long-awaited return with their first new studio album in almost seven years and are thrilled to announce a series of very special limited UK and European album showcase performances in March and April 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, BST on October 7.

Says Neeson: “We have been waiting to make this announcement for some time and are so excited to be able to perform once again at these UK and European album launch shows. It’s been almost 6 years since our last gig and you better believe we are both nervous and pumped at getting back in front of our fans with our new music. Look forward to seeing you down the front!”

UK dates:

March

16 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Bar

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

20 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

European dates:

March

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

28 - Essen, Germany - Turock

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

3 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April

1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

(Photo - Golden Robot Records)