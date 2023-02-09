The Appearance Of A Mysterious Woman Motivated LOU GRAMM's Vocal Delivery On This FOREIGNER Classic... Then She Vanished; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up… an interview with one of the greatest rock singers in history... Lou Gramm the voice of Foreigner and another legend Mick Jones mega-producer and songwriting maestro on a song that spent a record 10 weeks at #2, 'Waiting For A Girl Like You'. The song never got to #1! It had to settle for being the greatest bridesmaid in recorded history. This 80s masterpiece was famous for its distinct ambient intro that came from future star Thomas Dolby, who was discovered busking on the street by producer Mutt Lange. Lou's incomparable vocal came from a session where a mysterious beautiful woman walked in and sat down in front of him, inspiring him to dial it up to 11, nailing the take... then he rushed out to find the woman but never saw her again. Up next, an interview with all three about one of the greatest songs ever."