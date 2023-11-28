The Beat Of Bongos Bingo: How It's Changing The Face Of Bingo Nights

Old Style Bingo Nights

There was a time when a bingo night inevitably meant going down to your local bingo hall to meet up with friends and family for a few games. Usually, the local bingo hall was frequented by older females, and the bingo hall was very much like a social club.

The rise of online bingo saw a decline in many bingo halls throughout the UK as more people enjoyed the convenience of playing a few games whilst catching up with all the news via the live chat feature in a safe and secure environment.

When Jonny Bongo Had a Vision

What began as a bingo machine, an empty warehouse space based in Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace, and a laptop playlist has, over three years, become a full-scale and full-on production with a life of its own.

When asked about their view of the rise of Bongos Bingo, a spokesperson for Bingosties.co.uk said,

“Bingo is a highly social game with the bingo community lying at the very core of the game. We at BingoSites feel that we provide a great space for people to play whenever they choose and wherever they happen to be.

However, we recognise the need to provide a physical space for bingo lovers to socialise and make an evening of it. Bongos Bingo fills a gap in the bingo market wonderfully, drawing in a new generation of bingo lovers and taking the place of the older-style bingo halls in a unique way.”

So What’s so Different About Bongos Bingo?

Bongos Bingo is a full-scale offering of nostalgic tunes and dancing. It's all about having a laugh and releasing that inner child we all have inside of us, and it’s the ultimate antidote to boring nights out.

Bongos Bingo is more than ‘just a club night’; it’s become a Vegas-style creation full of impressive light displays, pyrotechnics, and confetti canons.

Of course, there are also chances of winning a prize or two, but usually, people are there for the electrifying atmosphere.

When prizes are won, they are not the ‘usual’ type of bingo prize we have come to expect; instead, on offer are Coco Pops, Henry the Hoover, a big fluffy unicorn, a Phillip Schofield cardboard cut-out (?) together with other more illustrious prizes such as an Apple Mac Book, hot tubs, bottles of booze and holidays.

What’s The Lucky Ticket Prize Draw?

After the end of each bingo game, there is a lucky ticket prize draw, and if you are lucky enough to have your ticket drawn, you will have the chance to win thousands of pounds of prize money.

To win impressive cash, you must answer a ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire - '-style general knowledge question. If you don’t manage to win, the prize money gets carried over to the next round, where someone else will have the same chance of winning, but this time it will be a bigger prize pot. It’s like a progressive game you would play at an online casino.

One, Two Lines and a Full House

In Bongos Bingo, you must be quick to win with either one or two lines, as it’s the first to call who wins the prize. However, if two people call ‘Bingo’ simultaneously for a full house, the winner is decided by?

A Dance Off!!

The crowd chooses the winner of the dance floor, and when two people are dancing for the opportunity to get to Ibiza, some pretty cool moves are happening on the floor!

Bongos Bingo Draws The Celebrities

From the bare warehouse of 2015 with no pre-show entertainment that housed several hundred people, you can now expect names like Kelis, So Solid Crew, Boyzlife, Venga Boys, S Club and Fatman Scoop to provide superb entertainment in a venue that can hold more than a thousand party goers.

About Jonny Bongo

Jonny Bongo (real name Jonny Lacey) and Joshua Burke created Bongo’s Bingo in 2015. They had the idea to take something that was past its sell-by date (the old bingo halls) and create something new and exciting that would appeal to a wider audience.

Over the years, what was once a trail night out in Liverpool has turned into a worldwide event for all ages, bringing bingo back to life with a new twist, a crazy mix of traditional bingo, rave intervals, audience participation, dance-offs and many memorable moments taking place in dozens of locations around the world.

*Remember to arrive on time, bring your dancing shoes and pace yourself for the best bingo marathon of your life!