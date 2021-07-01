The Best Online Games For Metal Heads

We all love heavy metal and games but is there a way to combine this. As online games are becoming more and more popular, sites with fun, new themes are popping up, one of them is with heavy metal-themed games. It is very much the best of both worlds and will leave you playing for hours. Here are the best games you can play online as a rocker or metalhead.



Guns N’ Roses Slot Game

Slot machines are one of the most popular games in casinos but have now been moved online to be more available. The game is simple, you push the bottom and pictures, and icons start rolling in the 5 lines. Each symbol has a meaning, and when the wheel stops spinning, there is a set pattern of pictures left. If you are lucky, you have hit a combination that will grant you victory, if not, you can spin again. This version is extra fun because it contains pictures and symbols from Guns N’ Roses’ artists and album covers.



Motörhead

If you are more of a Motörhead fan and love their album “No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith”, then you should try the Motörhead video slot games, which lets you collect items from the band, along with the classic symbols you would find at your favourite casino. Try to collect the cherry, the 7, the star, the bell, or the lucky charm, or maybe you will roll the Motörhead logo? There is no denying that the games can be an addiction, but they are also super fun to play! This version is also more unique because it has five different lines, two with three possible symbols, two with four possibilities, and one with five possible symbols. Will you get a good combination?



Twisted Sister

The last recommendation is for the real rocker and music enthusiast because this game is based on the American heavy metal band, Twisted Sisters. They are mostly known for their song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” which has been used in political riots, but now you can also play games in theme with the music and the artists. Collect the faces of members Eddie “Fingers” Ojeda, Dee Snider, and Anthony A. J. Pero, or even the Twisted Sisters logo, to win the big prizes. All the games can be played as demos to test out, or with real money for a thrilling experience.



Fun games, always

Slot games and other casino games have been popular for a long time, but now they are moving online. This is perfect for anyone that wants to play the games anywhere at any time, all with the use of your phone. The games are still fun and exciting to play and will leave you occupied for hours. You can play new games with cool themes like this, or attempt the more classic casino games, like roulette, poker, and blackjack. You also have the chance of getting good welcome bonuses and receive free spins that you can use on the slot machines! Look for an online casino with a rocking heavy metal theme, the next time you want to play.