THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces North American Tour With AFTER THE BURIAL, CARNIFEX, RIVERS OF NIHIL, UNDEATH
June 8, 2021, 51 minutes ago
This September/October, The Black Dahlia Murder will hit the road for a North American headlining tour, featuring After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath as openers. Dubbed "Up From The Sewer Tour 2021", this will be the first trek in support of The Black Dahlia Murder's album, Verminous, released in April 2020.
Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don't be left out in the cold!"
Presale tickets are available on Knotfest.com - use code KFSEWER at checkout.
Dates:
September
3 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
9 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
10 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
17 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
24 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
28 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
29 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's
30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
October
1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall
7 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza