THE BLACK MOODS Drop Sultry Music Video For Blues-Drenched Rock Track "The Cure"

Phoenix, AZ rock & roll trio The Black Moods heat things up with a sultry music video for their latest track, “The Cure”, taken from their upcoming June 3rd album, Into The Night, available via Wit Hustle/The Orchard /Steelhorse Entertainment.

"To me, ‘The Cure’ is the bluesiest song we have," says vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. “It came together very naturally and has ALL the sex appeal in it. It’s a love song about something being so good, but so bad for you at the same time. She’s Bella Donna.”

Into The Night was recorded with Grammy Award-nominated producer Johnny "K" Karkazis (3 Doors Down, Disturbed), who the band previously enlisted on their 2020 sophomore effort Sunshine. Into The Night is an album that's felt as much as heard, rooted in the stomp of drummer Chico Diaz's kick drum, the pulse of Jordan Hoffman's bass, and the larger-than-life presence of Josh Kennedy. Pre-save Into The Night now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Youth Is Wasted On The Young"

"Hollywood"

"Saturday Night"

"She Gets Out"

"Big Time"

"Leadin’ Me On"

"On & On"

"Junkie Excuses"

"Two Kinds Of People"

"Fire & Gasoline"

"Seen Enough"

"The Cure"

(Photo credit: Jim Louvau)