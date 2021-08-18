THE BLOOD OF CHRIST – “Moonshroud…The Crescent Glow” Video Streaming From Upcoming ‘90s Demos Reissues

Death metallers The Blood Of Christ brutalized their way onto the Canadian scene in the mid-1990s. Even with various line-up changes, mainly vocalists, the band has been a consistent tour de force, supporting bands such as Cryptopsy, Incantation, Morbid Angel, Kataklysm, Necronomicon, Killitorous and many more local and international acts.

Two of their earlier demos were 1994’s Frozen Dreams and 1995’s The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn, which were both highly praised on the underground cassette trading circuit.

Teaming up with Canadian extreme metal label CDN Records, The Blood of Christ will unleash on August 21 for old and new fans the reissuing of both Frozen Dreams and The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn on cassette along with a CD edition, which will feature bonus tracks from 1996’s Torture Records 7″ single. Both are remixed along with remastering done by Dan Swano (Incantation, Jungle Rot, Asphyx).

The band comments:

“This was the beginning of our natural journey that began rooted in straight-up death-grind metal around 1995 with added dark elements from black metal and doom. These songs became epic with varied time signatures and tempo changes, often shifting from chugging death metal riffs to droning black metal riffs in the blink of an eye – and incorporated more vocal styles than the average death metal band would. We have always called it epic dark metal since our inception in 1995 with our the Lonely Flowers of Autumn demo… and that has stuck with us.”

In celebration of the reissues, The Blood Of Christ sharing their latest lyric video for their track “Moonshroud... The Crescent Glow”, which appears on both The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn cassette and CD.

The band adds:

"‘Moonshroud… The Crescent Glow’ was one of the first two songs written for the The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn demo, back in early 1995. It was almost exclusively our opening song in live performances back then. Moonshroud represents the more extreme side of our songwriting both musically and with vocal delivery and is my personal favourite Blood Of Christ song. We chose this song to release as a video single because the original had a rough mix where you could barely hear the riffs and we felt that the remixed/remastered version gave a more clear and defined spread to the instruments: allowing the listener to really hear how sick this tune is."

Cassette and CD pre-order here.

Cassette tracklisting - The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) - Reissue:

"Autumns Twilight"

"In The Distance"

"Moonshroud"

"As the Roses Wither"

Cassette tracklisting - Frozen Dreams (1994) - Reissue:

"Frozen Dreams"

"Divine Gift"

"Christ Crucified"

"Dawn"

"Bleed For Me"

CD tracklisting:

"Autumns Twilight"

"In The Distance"

"Moonshroud"

"As The Roses Wither"

CD bonus tracks:

"The Raven’s Song"

"Winter Tree …A Forest Of Tragedy"

"Frozen Dreams"

"Divine Gift"

"Christ Crucified"

"Dawn"

"Bleed For Me"

"Moonshroud...The Crescent Glow" video:

"In The Distance" lyric video:

The Blood of Christ reissue lineup:

Jason Longo - Drums, Cymbals & Sawblade

Jason Deaville - Vocals

Marek Kopala - Bass, Keyboards & Classical Guitar

Jeff Longo - Electric & Classical Guitar

(Photo - Shawn Pritchard)