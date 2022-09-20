THE BRONX Release "Blowtorch" Digital Single Ahead Of Fall Tour; Audio

The Bronx, who kick off a North American tour on October 4, have released “Blowtorch”, a song recorded during the sessions for Bronx VI but previously only available via a limited edition flexi-disc.

“’Blowtorch’ is an ode to the road! A song about living life to the fullest one show at a time,” says Matt Caughthran. “This fall tour with The Chats, Drug Church, Scowl, Robot monster, and Meat Wave will definitely be some of the craziest shows we have EVER played. Every band rips and we can’t wait to share the stage with ‘em. Madness guaranteed.”

The upcoming five-week trek are some of the SoCal band’s first headlining dates in support of the widely-praised Bronx VI album, with The Bronx previously joining outings with Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and Frank Turner. Tickets are on-sale now, with links and further info posted on Thebronxxx.com.

(Photo - Mike Miller)