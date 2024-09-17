THE CARS Pulverized "The Sophomore Jinx" With This Classic 1979 Single; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction.

"What can you say about today’s band The Cars? They mixed two genres perfectly to become one of the greatest rock bands of the late 70s and 80s helping save rock and roll and giving it a new sheen. The Cars had two lead singers, Ric Ocasek and Benjamin Orr, who on their own could’ve led any band. But their power was drawn from the other members of the band who all brought a magic that couldn’t be planned. After blowing up the late 70s with one of the best debut records ever, the band was worried about the sophomore jinx. Well, today’s song, 'Let's Go' was so electrifying it pulverized the sophomore jinx. One of the coolest rock songs ever that balances guitar and synth perfectly and contains what may be the most magical vocal part of the 70s, with an addictive hand clap part that you had to participate in even if you were driving or carrying groceries. You’ll see what I mean next from the band everyone agrees on."