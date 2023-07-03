THE CRAWLING - Desolate New Album, All Of This For Nothing, Due In August

Five years after their second album, Wolves And The Hideous White, left a trail of blood and bone through the metal underground, Northern Ireland’s premier exponents of doom, death and devastation, The Crawling, have returned. They bring with them seven tracks of harsh truths, seven tracks of enthralling power and soul crushing despondency, entwined together like serpents... the emptiness that awaits, the noose that sways from the branch, the bleak understanding at the end of the road. They bring All Of This For Nothing.

Working once more in conjunction with Grindscene Records, who have accompanied the band on their bitter march since that very first step, The Crawling will cast All Of This For Nothing into the storm on August 4th. Draped in the cold, despairing artwork of Travis Smith (Death, Nevermore, Opeth), this frostbitten prophet of doom will knock on every door, bringing its message of emptiness, its words like ashes… there is no meaning, there is only a brief flaring of light in the unending shadow and all your efforts, all your desperate attempts to belong, to be wanted, to be loved… All Of This For Nothing.

Tracklisting:

"March Of The Worm"

"Thy Nazarene"

"Another Vulture"

"Bound To The Negative"

"A Light We Cannot See"

"Leaving The Skin"

"Sparrow"

"March Of The Worm" video:

"Thy Nazarene" video:

Vocalist / guitarist Andy Clarke comments: “Life is hard, very hard, at times almost impossible. I see more and more people make their lives so difficult with continued efforts to conform, fit in with societal cultures and expectation from so called peers. This is rarely effective, and often results in further misery and unhappiness. The album looks at various iterations of this concept, along with the dreadful outcomes. The lyrics explore the lack of personal accountability in life, and the ultimate realisation none of the inane aspects matter, as life is finite… and you only get one go. Life is a journey through a bleak, cold, harsh reality… that ends in a void of nothingness.”

For further details, visit The Crawling on Facebook.