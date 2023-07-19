THE CROWN - "We're Slowly Building Up The Next Album"

"We hope you're all having a great summer so far," begins an update from Swedish death metal icons, The Crown. It continues:

"We're enjoying every second of it and we will soon start with rehearsals both on new songs as well as for upcoming shows. Is there a better place than a sweaty rehearsal room with shitty AC when the sun is shining outside? Anyway, we're slowly building up the next album here. Gonna be a good one. That's a promise."

"Next two shows happen in September. (Storm Crusher Festival in Germany, and Musikens Hus in Sweden). We hope to see a lot of you death metal maniacs out there so see you soon. We have a killer setlist prepared. Cheers."

The aforementioned, as yet untitled album from The Crown will serve as the follow-up to Royal Destroyer, released in 2021 via Metal Blade Records.