THE CULT Guitarist BILLY DUFFY To Guest On New RICKY WARWICK Solo Album

Black Star Riders / The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"What an honor and gratitude to have our good mate, Mr. Billy Duffy of The Cult, come by the studio and put his legendary trademark guitar on a few tracks on my new solo album that I’m recording here in Los Angeles with Keith Nelson producing. A fine day of rock n roll was had by all!"

Warwick recently issued the following update:

"Heading back to Illinois for what’s turning into my annual run of solo acoustic St Patrick’s week shows! Looking forward to see you all!"

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years to close out 2023. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London. from November 30th through December 2nd.

With those shows under their belt, Warwick recently shared the following message with the fans:

"Hard to find the words (not because I’ve sang myself hoarse ) but the last three days have been epic, emotional and life affirming. To be back onstage with my oldest friends and to pick up where we left off, just as loud just as wild and still The Allf%*kinMighty was incredible. From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank my bandmates, road crew, tour manager Martin Walker, and Lisa Mckeown, Adam Parsons, Jack Taylor at Adam Paraons management. But most importantly, you lot out there, you’re the most loyal, passionate and hard core fans any musician could wish for and I love you all!

Never say never…indeed!!!"

Fan-filmed video from the Glasgow show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"