THE CULT Preview Soon-To-Be-Announced US 40th Anniversary Tour With Select West Coast Dates; Canadian 8424 Tour Announced Simultaneously
June 18, 2024, an hour ago
The Cult’s 40th anniversary tour, which kicks off in July with the band’s first wave of European dates, before heading to Canada, and back to the band’s native U.K., sees an early preview of the soon-to-be-announced 2025 US tour with select Western US dates this September:
Dates:
September
21 Salem, OR The Elsinore Theatre
23 Auburn, WA Muckleshoot Indian Casino
25 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium
27 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
28 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley
29 Highland, CA Yaamava Theater
October
1 Valley Center, CA The Event Center at Harrahs Resort SoCal
Tickets for the US and Canadian dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Ticket links and VIP information can be found at Thecult.us.
The Cult hold a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.
More The Cult tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
July
11 - Seville, Spain - Icónica
12 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botánico
14 - Valencia, Spain - Jardines de Viveros
16 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas
17 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios
20 - County Laois, Ireland - Forestfest Festival
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Archa Theatre
24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
25 - Opatija, Hungary - Opatija Summer Stage
27 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights
30 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
August
2 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet
4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
9 - Skanderborg, Germany - Smukfest
October
21 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall
22 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena
24 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
27 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
29 - York, UK - Barbican
30 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
November
1 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
2 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
4 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar) have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career.
The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths”, found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single ,“Rain.”
Electric arrived in 1989, with journalists saying the collection of songs (particularly “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower” and “Lil’ Devil”) “swaggers, crunches and howls.”
Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. A review of the eight-song album succinctly said “rock’s unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still.”
In late 2023, Astbury and Duffy reformed Death Cult for a series of live performances including a sole US date at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel and a limited run of UK dates including back-to-back sold out shows at the Brixton Electric.
Over the early months of 2024, the band has performed on The Howard Stern Show and begun a series of vinyl reissues of their full slate of critically-acclaimed albums.
(Photo - Jackie Middleton)