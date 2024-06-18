THE CULT Preview Soon-To-Be-Announced US 40th Anniversary Tour With Select West Coast Dates; Canadian 8424 Tour Announced Simultaneously

The Cult’s 40th anniversary tour, which kicks off in July with the band’s first wave of European dates, before heading to Canada, and back to the band’s native U.K., sees an early preview of the soon-to-be-announced 2025 US tour with select Western US dates this September:

Dates:

September

21 Salem, OR The Elsinore Theatre

23 Auburn, WA Muckleshoot Indian Casino

25 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

27 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

28 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley

29 Highland, CA Yaamava Theater

October

1 Valley Center, CA The Event Center at Harrahs Resort SoCal

Tickets for the US and Canadian dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Ticket links and VIP information can be found at Thecult.us.

The Cult hold a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

More The Cult tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

July

11 - Seville, Spain - Icónica

12 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botánico

14 - Valencia, Spain - Jardines de Viveros

16 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios

20 - County Laois, Ireland - Forestfest Festival

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Archa Theatre

24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

25 - Opatija, Hungary - Opatija Summer Stage

27 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights

30 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

August

2 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

9 - Skanderborg, Germany - Smukfest

October

21 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

22 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena

24 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall

25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

27 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

29 - York, UK - Barbican

30 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

November

1 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

2 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

4 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar) have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career.

The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths”, found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single ,“Rain.”

Electric arrived in 1989, with journalists saying the collection of songs (particularly “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower” and “Lil’ Devil”) “swaggers, crunches and howls.”

Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. A review of the eight-song album succinctly said “rock’s unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still.”

In late 2023, Astbury and Duffy reformed Death Cult for a series of live performances including a sole US date at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel and a limited run of UK dates including back-to-back sold out shows at the Brixton Electric.

Over the early months of 2024, the band has performed on The Howard Stern Show and begun a series of vinyl reissues of their full slate of critically-acclaimed albums.

(Photo - Jackie Middleton)