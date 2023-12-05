THE CULT's Dreamtime Receives 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

The Cult, who celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024, see their adventurous and highly-regarded debut album, Dreamtime, released as a special 40th anniversary vinyl variant on February 23 via Beggars Banquet.

Originally released in 1984, following the band’s evolution from the Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, and then simply The Cult, Dreamtime finds the outfit featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, pivoting from their goth and punk roots into something eclectic, aspirational, and adventurous. Rife with lyrical references to the indigenous cultures of the Americas and Australia, and set against a more bombastic and muscular musical backdrop, Dreamtime hints at what would envelop the band over the next four decades, a dedication to their wholly unique songwriting, both musically and thematically, and the frenzy that was soon to come with the release of Love only a year later. “Spiritwalker”, the first single from the album, hit #1 on the UK’s independent chart.

Available for pre-order now, the collection is available on both oxblood (indie retail) and black vinyl. Order here.

Dreamtime tracklisting:

Side A

"Horse Nation"

"Spiritwalker"

"83rd Dream"

"Butterflied"

"Go West"

Side B

"Gimmick

"A Flower In the Desert"

"Dreamtime"

"Rider In the Snow"

"Bad Medicine Waltz"