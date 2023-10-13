THE DARKNESS Frontman JUSTIN HAWKINS Interviews ALTER BRIDGE Vocalist MYLES KENNEDY (Video)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins has shared a new video via his Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube channel along with the following message:

"For those of you unaware of Myles Kennedy, he is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, known as Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. He is one of the pre-eminent rock vocalists of our time and I think you'll really enjoy this conversation! We talk a lot about singing, touring and being frontmen."

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators (SMKC) have announced their first concert in nearly two years.

The band are confirmed to perform on February 11 at the Cosquín Rock festival, which is taking place February 10-11 at at Aerodromo de Santa Maria de la Punilla in Cosquín, Córdoba Province.

