THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH On Holy Ground Album - "Some Of The Heaviness Comes From GLENN HUGHES"

In a new interview with Sonic Perspectives, guitarist Doug Aldrich talks to Robert Cavuoto about The Dead Daisies' new album Holy Ground, the addition of vocalist Glenn Hughes, playing live in 2021, and more. An excerpt follows:

Robert Cavuoto: You have some great guitar tones on this album as they seem thicker and edgier, like on “My Fate” and “Bustle and Flow.” Was there a lot of tuning down to get them?

Doug Aldrich: "We are a half step down for almost everything. On 'My Fate', it’s a drop D making it a little heavier. The only song that we dropped down a whole step was 'Holy Ground' we dropped the tuning to D on every string, along with a drop D, making it a C."

Cavuoto: Did you drop down like that on the last two Dead Daisies records with John Corabi?

Aldrich: "Maybe on a couple of songs. Some of the heaviness comes from Glenn and our producer Ben Grosse who should get a lot of the credit. I played through my same Marshalls and used my same guitars; he just captured it differently."

Cavuoto: Glenn adds his groove-oriented classic rock sensibilities, which is so authentic you can’t fake what he brings to the band.

Aldrich: "Glenn not only sings and writes on the album, but he plays bass, and his bass playing is just insane."

Read the full interview at Sonic Perspectives.

Holy Ground is available via SPV. Get it here.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"Unspoken" lyric video: