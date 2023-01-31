THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Drop Official "Cancer" Music Video
January 31, 2023, an hour ago
The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - have released a video for "Cancer", featured on their eighth album, Color Decay, out now via Solid State. Watch below:
"Lyrically, this song is about how many of the people I have looked up to and idolized have ended up committing suicide," says Gering. "It is something that has always made me question if I was on the right path in my own life. During the recording process, we learned of a another death, and I immediately assumed it was suicide. It ended up that this person had been secretly battling cancer for years, and for some reason, that made me feel relieved. The track addresses how messed up that thought process is and the guilt that comes along with it. The song and album end with the original iphone voice memo of when we were writing the song and it's pitched down because we changed the key."
Order Color Decay here.
Color Decay tracklisting:
"Exhibition"
"Salt"
"Watchtower"
"Noise"
"Broken"
"Sacrifice"
"Trapped"
"Time"
"Twenty-Five"
"Fire"
"Hallucinate"
"Cancer"
"Broken" video:
"Time" video:
"Salt" video:
"Watchtower" video:
The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Bleed From Within, will support August Burns Red on their upcoming 20 Year Anniversary Tour.
Tour dates:
February
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
18 - Orlando, FL - Heart Support Festival*
20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
28 - San Diego, CA - Soma
3/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
3/2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
3/4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
3/5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
3/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
3/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
March
10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
April
13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater
19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
May
2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
6 - Richmond, VA - The National
7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole
* Festival Date
(Photo - Imani Givertz)