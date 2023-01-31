THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Drop Official "Cancer" Music Video

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - have released a video for "Cancer", featured on their eighth album, Color Decay, out now via Solid State. Watch below:

"Lyrically, this song is about how many of the people I have looked up to and idolized have ended up committing suicide," says Gering. "It is something that has always made me question if I was on the right path in my own life. During the recording process, we learned of a another death, and I immediately assumed it was suicide. It ended up that this person had been secretly battling cancer for years, and for some reason, that made me feel relieved. The track addresses how messed up that thought process is and the guilt that comes along with it. The song and album end with the original iphone voice memo of when we were writing the song and it's pitched down because we changed the key."

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Bleed From Within, will support August Burns Red on their upcoming 20 Year Anniversary Tour.

Tour dates:

February

15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

18 - Orlando, FL - Heart Support Festival*

20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

3/4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3/5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

March

10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

April

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

6 - Richmond, VA - The National

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

* Festival Date

(Photo - Imani Givertz)