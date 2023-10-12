THE FLOWER KINGS Unveil "Day For Peace" Music Video

The Flower Kings recently released their 16th studio album, Look At You Now. Nearing 30 years as a band, the group once again embraces vintage vibes and the warm, inviting sounds reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums. Look At You Now is a stunning collection that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

A video for the song, "Day For Peace", can be viewed below. Roine Stolt comments: “’Day For Peace’ This is one of my personal high points on the new album - simple, but full of nice orchestral details. Not a regular prog-epic - a plead for sanity, peace, and compassion in this troubled time. It is getting more urgent each day - unfortunately - as we see the violence unfold each day and the senseless wars kill and destroy people’s lives. The beautiful female voice here is Marjana Semkina from I Am The Morning.”

Look At You Now tracklisting:

"Beginner's Eyes"

"The Dream"

"Hollow Man"

"Dr. Ribedeaux"

"Mother Earth"

"The Queen"

"The Light in Your Eyes"

"Seasons End"

"Scars"

"Stronghold"

"Father Sky"

"Day For Peace"

"Look At You Now"

"Mother Earth" video:

"The Dream" video:

"Beginner's Eyes" video:

The Flower Kings lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion

Hasse Fröberg - Vocals

Michael Stolt - Bass, Vocals, Keyboards (Track 5), Guitar (Track 5)

Mirko Demaio - Drums, Percussion, Keyboard (Track 12)

With:

Hasse Bruniusson - Percussion (Track 3)

Lalle Larsson - Synthesizers (Tracks 4,9)

Jannica Lund - Backing Vocal (Tracks 1,2,3,5,7,11,13)

Marjana Semkina - Vocal (Track 12)

Jörgen Sälde - Nylon Guitar (Track 6)

(Photo - Varg Lund)