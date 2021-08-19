THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Release “Can I Get A Witness” Lyric Video

The Georgia Thunderbolts have just unveiled “Can I Get A Witness”, a smoldering new track off their upcoming full-length, Can We Get A Witness, out October 15th via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The song represents "overcoming the obstacles in life," vocalist TJ Lyle explains. "Everybody has their ups and downs, but it's how you persevere and prosper through adversity that shows your true colors. ‘Can I Get A Witness’ is a statement that goes out to anyone who has the desire and faith in themselves and others to be successful."

The Goergia Thunderbolts are ushering in a new generation of classic southern rock steeped in soul and the blues. “We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” exclaims TJ. “We all grew up on rock music,” guitarist Riley Couzzourt adds. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble.’” Drummer Bristol Perry grins, “If I could think of three words, they would be ‘Rock And Roll.’”

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts’ debut album features their scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock. With a wide swath of inspirations, ranging from southern gospel and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard, Neil Young, Little Feat, Ozzy Osbourne, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band cut their teeth performing with everyone from The Allman Betts Band, and Blackberry Smoke to Kentucky Headhunters & Black Stone Cherry. Shortly after, they hit the iconic Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, KY to record with producer Richard Young.

The resulting album comprises thirteen undeniable anthems steeped in anthemic riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums. From the bluesy blend of “So You Wanna Change The World”, to “the first song we ever wrote,” the dynamic “Looking For An Old Friend”, The Georgia Thunderbolts rustle up a new era of rock ‘n’ roll, informed by their history in Rome, a town with a deep agricultural history. So when they sing, "Spirit Of A Workin' Man", you better believe they mean it. "It's got a deep lesson to it. You can't knock down the little man," TJ says.

There's a message to what we're doing," Bristol says. "It's okay to be yourself. If you're going through hard times, the music will always be there. We'd love to remind everyone of that.” “Rock and roll is something that comes naturally for us,” Riley, Zach and Logan conclude. “We love it and are in it for the long haul. We feel like we can bring it back.”

Tracklisting:

"Take It Slow"

"Lend A Hand"

"So You Wanna Change The World"

"Looking For An Old Friend"

"Spirit Of A Workin’ Man"

"Midnight Rider"

"Be Good To Yourself"

"Half Glass Woman"

"Dancin’ With The Devil"

"Can I Get A Witness"

"Walk Tall Man"

"It’s Alright"

"Set Me Free"

"Better Run From The Beast" (Vinyl Bonus Track)

Check out The Georgia Thunderbolts version of the Frankie Miller classic "Be Good To Yourself", from their upcoming album, Can We Get A Witness, out everywhere October 15th.

In live news, The Georgia Thunderbolts "truly hate to make this announcement. See below about our upcoming shows this weekend. We appreciate your understanding."