THE GUESS WHO - Plein D’Amour Album Out In June; Title Track Streaming

The Guess Who is a legendary Canadian band who enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s with an impressive catalogue of songs including "American Woman," "These Eyes," and "No Time." During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. All in all, the Guess Who boasts 14 top-40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

The band released its first single “The King” on February 10 and it immediately landed on multiple Spotify playlists racking up over 50,000 streams, making it the highest new release in the band’s history. The band is now gearing up to release its latest creation, Plein D’Amour. Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member, Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically. Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist had this to say about the latest single, “The title track/grand finale, Plein D’Amour, is a simple message. Black, White, Blue, Red, Up, Down, All Around may be part of the great illusion, but we are all one. Being genuine and full of love transmutes fear and anger into clarity and joy! It is the ultimate answer to everything…and it costs nothing.”

A video for the title track is streaming below:

The album Plein D’Amour will be released on June 30 through the Guess Who’s new partnership with Deko Entertainment. Vinyl details will be revealed shortly. Artwork for the release is provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, etc.) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis. The album Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring other stand out tracks such as “Headline” and “Across The Line”.

The Guess Who is currently on tour in North America. Stay tuned for more details coming soon--and be sure to catch the Guess Who when it gets to a city near you.

Dates:

April

13 - The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts - Lebanon, IL

14 - Newlin Hall - Danville, KY

15 - The Ritz Theatre - Tiffin, OH

30 – Wichita, KS – Century II Performing Arts Center

May

12 - Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, WA

14 - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

18 - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA

19 - Tilles Center/Long Island University - Brookville, NY

20 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

31 – Larchwood, IA – Grand Falls Casino

June

2 - Osage Casino Hotel - Tulsa, OK

28 - The Kenley Amphitheater - Layton, UT

30 - The DECC - Duluth, MN

July

22 – Williams Bay, WI – Music By The Lake

28 – Oswego, NY – Oswego Harborfest

29 – Hammondsport, NY – Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyar

August

17 - Erie County Fair Grandstand - Hamburg, NY

21 – Wellington, OH – Lorain County Fair

September

21 – Warren, OH – Robins Theater

22 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Golden Nugget Casino

October

7 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

12-15 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

20 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

27 - Andiamo Celebrity Show Room - Warren, MI

28 - The Arcada Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

November

5 – Sidney, OH – Sidney Auditorium

December

2 – Hinton, OK – Sugar Creek Casino

(Photo - Square Shooting Photography)