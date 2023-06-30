THE GUESS WHO – Plein D’Amour Album Out Now; Limited Vinyl Edition Coming In August

The Guess Who is the legendary Canadian band that enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s. The impressive catalogue of songs includes "American Woman," "These Eyes,” and "No Time." During the course of its career, the band released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. All in all, the Guess Who boasts 14 top-40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

The band has released its newest three singles, “The King,” “Plein D’Amour,” and “Headline,” all immediately landing on multiple Spotify playlists and Apple Music. Together they racked up over 165,000 streams, making them the highest new releases in the band’s recent history. The band has now dropped its latest creation, the album Plein D’Amour.

Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically. Peterson states, “After recording this album and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.”

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material, and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”

Plein D’Amour will be released on limited-edition colored vinyl: 180-gram purple- splatter vinyl and smoked-green vinyl (only 300 copies). Artwork for the release was provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin) with limited prints to be autographed by both the Guess Who and Ioannis. The album Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair, featuring other standout tracks such as “Headline” and “Across The Line.”

The Guess Who is currently on tour in North America throughout 2023/2024. Stay tuned for more details coming soon--and be sure to catch the Guess Who when it gets to a city near you.

Order your copy of Plein D’Amour now and get your limited-edition bundles while supplies last, here.

Bundle includes:

One (1) Plein D'Amour Green or Purple LP

One (1) Plein D'Amour Autographed Flat





Plein D’Amour tracklisting:

“The King”

“Across The Line”

“People Around Me”

“Headline”

“Pursuit Of No Regret”

“Spaces”

“Free”

“Plein D’Amour”

“Plein D’Amour” video:

"The King" video:

Tour dates:

June

30 - The DECC - Duluth, MN

July

22 - Williams Bay, WI - Music By The Lake

28 - Oswego, NY - Oswego Harborfest

29 - Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyar

August

17 - Erie County Fair Grandstand - Hamburg, NY

21 - Wellington, OH - Lorain County Fair

September

21 - Warren, OH - Robins Theater

22 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget Casino

October

7 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

12-15 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

20 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

27 - Andiamo Celebrity Show Room - Warren, MI

28 - The Arcada Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

November

5 - Sidney, OH - Sidney Auditorium

December

2 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

(Photo - Square Shooting Photography)