THE GUESS WHO Release "Spaces" Music Video

Canada's The Guess Who have released a video for "Spaces", a song from their new album, Plein D’Amour. Watch the clip below.

Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically.

Artwork for the release was provided by world renowned graphic designer Ioannis (Deep Purple, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin). Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada.

Plein D’Amour tracklisting:

“The King”

“Across The Line”

“People Around Me”

“Headline”

“Pursuit Of No Regret”

“Spaces”

“Free”

“Plein D’Amour”

Tour dates:

September

22 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget Casino

October

7 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

12-15 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

20 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

27 - Andiamo Celebrity Show Room - Warren, MI

28 - The Arcada Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

November

5 - Sidney, OH - Sidney Auditorium

December

2 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

