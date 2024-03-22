The Guest Vocal On This ROLLING STONES Classic Was So Intense It Caused The Singer Serious Harm; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, stating: "Coming up… the story behind one of the most amazing, impromptu vocal performances of the rock era. Guest vocalist Merry Clayton on the Rolling Stones's 'Gimme Shelter' was so spellbinding it stunned normally nonplussed singer Mick Jagger. Some sources claim that the performance was exerted with so much conviction and power, it actually caused the singer serious harm. It’s an emotional and inspiring episode… 'Gimme Shelter' is such a landmark song that even people who can’t stand the famous yet polarizing band behind it, still love this song. Keith Richards knew the song would be great when he wrote it on his guitar while watching people moving in and out of a rainstorm. And even though it’s one of the Stones's most-played songs ever, it was never released as a single. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."