THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Test Drives Boss Katana Gen 3 Amplifier In New "Will It Chug?" Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, who is also the owner of Solar Guitar, has shared a new video from his "Will It Chug?" video series. This time he test drives the Boss Katana Gen 3 amplifier. Check out the clip below.

Solar Guitars, launched by Englund, recently unveiled a metal-topped guitar whose surface oxidizes the longer you play it. Check out the trailer below.

Solar Guitars: "The Chrome Canibalismo is Pure Metal! The finish is created from a unique material that is made from actual metal and involves a 5-stage process to cover the body, then after the base coat is completed, the Solar signature Canibalismo splatter is applied. This special material then needs time to cure and harden into its final 'Metallized' form. Being metal, over time the finish will oxidize so each specific guitar develops its own particular patina to this innovative instrument."

