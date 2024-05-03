THE HU To Release Live At Glastonbury Album In June; "TATAR Warrior" Live Video Streaming

Mongolian rock sensation, The HU, have engaged audiences worldwide with their unique brand of “hunnu rock’ since their formation in 2016. The unparalleled group combine traditional Mongolian throat singing and ancient native instrumentation with contemporary western hard rock. The HU have dominated the charts, including two #1 spots on Billboard’s World Album and Top New Artist Albums charts, sold-out headlining tours across the globe (including U.S., Europe and U.K), and appearances at some of the world’s biggest music festivals such as Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.

The HU have announced the digital and CD release of their live album, The HU Live At Glastonbury, recorded from their groundbreaking performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival in Somerset, UK in 2023. Due June 7 via Better Noise Music, The HU Live At Glastonbury features 11 songs, including the band’s RIAA Gold-certified hit “Wolf Totem,” which to date has received 98 million video views, as well as popular tracks from their 2019 breakthrough debut The Gereg and its follow-up album Rumble Of Thunder (2022). It also includes the track “Eseerin Vasahina,” which The HU wrote for EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game.

A limited-edition vinyl release of The HU Live At Glastonbury was released exclusively via Record Store Day (April 20) which included seven songs from the upcoming full-length live album.

Pre-order/save The HU Live At Glastonbury on CD and digitally here. Watch a live video for "TATAR Warrior" below.

The HU Live At Glastonbury tracklisting:

"Shihi Hutu" (Live At Glastonbury)

"The Gereg" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Shoog Shoog" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Eseerin Vasahina" (Live At Glastonbury)

"TATAR Warrior" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Upright Destined Mongol" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Black Thunder" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Through The Never" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Yuve Yuve Yu" (Live At Glastonbury)

"Wolf Totem" (Live At Glastonbury)

"This Is Mongol" (Live At Glastonbury)

"TATAR Warrior" live video: