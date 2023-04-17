THE JOE PERRY PROJECT - Fan-Filmed Video From US Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming

The Joe Perry Project, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, kicked off a string of US tour dates at Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket, CT on April 15th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Perry's band includes vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, Hurtsmile), keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers), drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and bassist David Hull.

The setlist was as follows:

"I've Got the Rock n' Rolls Again"

"East Coast, West Coast"

"Let the Music Do the Talking" (Aerosmith)

"Somebody" (Aerosmith)

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)" (Aerosmith)

"Aye, Aye, Aye"

"Fortunate One"

"Chip Away the Stone" (Richard Supa)

"Steppin' Out" (Memphis Slim)

"Flying Saucer Rock 'n' Roll" (Billy Lee Riley)

"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)

"Lick and a Promise" (Aerosmith)

"Quake"

"Reefer Head Woman" (Jazz Gillum and His Jazz Boys)

"Bone to Bone (Coney Island White Fish Boy)" (Aerosmith)

"Rockin' Train"

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)

Encore:

"Lightning Strikes" (Aerosmith)

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

Tour dates:

April

18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

20 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

21 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

26 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA