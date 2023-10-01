THE LAZYS Return With "Rattle Them Bones"; First Single In Five Years

The Lazys are back from the dead just in time for spooky season with a new single, “Rattle Them Bones”, now available on all streaming platforms. Co-written with and produced by Ian D’sa of Billy Talent, this explosive track embodies the band's trials, tribulations, and resurrection during the pandemic and its aftershock. From screaming guitar riffs, monstrous drums, and Leon Harrison’s signature vocals, it’s everything you’d expect from The Lazys and more!

“Rattle Them Bones” is the first new single from The Lazys since the release of their album Tropical Hazards in 2018, which featured the hit single “Nothing But Trouble”. It reached #3 on Active Rock Radio in Canada.

On the new single Matty Morris (guitar) comments, “'Rattle Them Bones' was born out of frustration during the pandemic, while navigating our way back to what we do best. It's been a while since we've released new music, but we can promise you that this rock n roll bone shaker was worth the wait.”

The Lazys have been doing the hard yards, carving their name into modern rock since 2007. Racking up a hefty 13.3 million cumulative streams and achieving three Top 10 Active Rock Radio hits in Canada (“Nothing But Trouble”, “Black Rebel”, “Shake It Like You Mean It”), is not an easy feat, but one the rockers happily take in stride. Travelling a long way across two continents and the world’s largest ocean, it was on Canadian soil that they catapulted to success after first collaborating with Ian D’sa and signing with prominent booking agent Ralph James.

With a reputation for electrifying live performances and a sound that delivers the true essence of rock, it’s no surprise that The Lazys’ reputation over the last decade has spread from their home shores of Australia to North America, Europe, and beyond. For The Lazys, it’s not just about the music; the band has a unique way of connecting with their audience with epic stage banter, crowd participation, bar solos, and merch hangs. Their shows create a sense of unity between the band and the fans, making it the ultimate rock and roll experience. Wherever they go, they leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s a show at Wacken Open Air, Rockpalast, or in a packed, sweaty club, The Lazys are here for good times only. A legend once said, ‘It's a long way to the top if you want to rock n roll’, and with The Lazys at the helm, it’s safe to say the future of rock is in trustworthy hands.

(Photo courtesy of David McDonald Photography)