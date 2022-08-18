THE MELVINS Add TAIPEI HOUSTON To California Run Of The Five Legged Tour

The Melvins, who kick off their third tour of 2022 on September 5, have added Taipei Houston to the lineup on all six of the upcoming California performances.

“We’re very excited to have Taipei Houston added to the California portion of our upcoming Five Legged Tour,” says Buzz Osborne of the sibling duo of Myles and Layne Ulrich. “I think they’re a great band and I’m looking forward to watching them play. Everyone please show up early!” We Are The Asteroid appear on all dates.

Tickets for the seven-plus week tour are on-sale now.

Dates:

September

5 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

6 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

7 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company

8 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

9 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

10 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

13 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North

14 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

16 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

17 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

19 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

20 - Kansas City, KS - recordBar

21 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

26 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

27 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

30 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

October

1 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

4 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

5 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

6 - Savannah, GA - District Live

7 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

9 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

10 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

11 - Orlando, FL - The Social

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

13 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum Theater

15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

16 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

17 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

19 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution! Music Room

21 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

23 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

25 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

28 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Halloween Freakout

(Photo - Chris Casella)