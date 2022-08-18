THE MELVINS Add TAIPEI HOUSTON To California Run Of The Five Legged Tour
August 18, 2022, an hour ago
The Melvins, who kick off their third tour of 2022 on September 5, have added Taipei Houston to the lineup on all six of the upcoming California performances.
“We’re very excited to have Taipei Houston added to the California portion of our upcoming Five Legged Tour,” says Buzz Osborne of the sibling duo of Myles and Layne Ulrich. “I think they’re a great band and I’m looking forward to watching them play. Everyone please show up early!” We Are The Asteroid appear on all dates.
Tickets for the seven-plus week tour are on-sale now.
Dates:
September
5 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
6 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
7 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company
8 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
9 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
10 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
13 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North
14 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
16 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
17 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
19 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
20 - Kansas City, KS - recordBar
21 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
26 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
27 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360
29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
30 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
October
1 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
3 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall
4 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
5 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
6 - Savannah, GA - District Live
7 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
9 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
10 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive
11 - Orlando, FL - The Social
12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
13 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum Theater
15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
16 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live
17 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
19 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution! Music Room
21 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
23 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
25 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
28 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Halloween Freakout
(Photo - Chris Casella)