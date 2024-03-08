THE MOODY BLUES’ JOHN LODGE Releases Days Of Future Passed – My Sojourn On Vinyl And CD In North America To Coincide With Rescheduled July Tour

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, is to release his latest studio album, Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn, on CD, with a special Limited Edition 180gram Platinum Vinyl to follow on April 12. Special autographed bundles will also be available.

Over the last year John has been performing his version of this groundbreaking album, lovingly recreating it in full symphonic glory, and the reaction from audiences then led naturally to a studio recording. It was originally released in the UK, but following critical and fan acclaim, and John’s passion around the release, he is delighted to finally be releasing the album in North America. The recording tells the story of ‘a day in the life’, and includes “Nights In White Satin”, “Tuesday Afternoon”, and “Peak Hour”, together with a very special recording of “Late Lament” by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES.

Lodge had this to say about the new release, “When I decided to call my album Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn, it was about this incredible album, but sitting here today, it feels very poignant that I’ve had my own ‘sojourn' over the last couple of months... I’ve embraced this quiet time, been surrounded by the loving support of family and friends, and taken time to be thankful. However, I'm delighted to be able to bring this album to you in the USA, and be back on the road where I love!

"So, thank you to all the fans, the venues, the promoters, and my agent, for being so patient and working so hard to reschedule these dates.

"But most importantly, I’m so happy to announce that my album is being released in the USA. I loved seeing it released in the UK, but knew it needed to be available in the USA too!

"This journey began following conversations with Graeme as I wanted to continue to bring our music to the fans. Modern technology gives us great tools to recreate what we did in 1967, hopefully bringing out nuances or new emphases that weren’t there before, but what is at the heart of it is an incredible album. I will always be grateful to Graeme, Justin, Mike and Ray, we created some wonderful music together, and for now, I’m grateful to Alan, Billy, Duffy and Jason, and of course Jon, for helping me continue on the path I love. Thank you to all for keeping the faith.”

The full album contains all the tracks from the original Moody Blues release and there are a limited number of autographed bundles available while supplies last, here.

Tracklisting:

"The Day Begins"

"Morning Glory"

"Dawn" (Prelude)

"Dawn Is A Feeling"

"The Morning" (Prelude)

"Another Morning"

"Lunch Break" (Prelude)

"Peak Hour"

"Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)"

"Evening (Time To Get Away)"

"The Sunset" (Prelude)

"The Sunset"

"Twilight" (Prelude)

"Twilight Time"

"Nights In White Satin"

"Late Lament"

"The Night" (Finale)

"Peak Hour" video:

"Nights In White Satin":

The release will be followed by John’s US tour in July - rescheduled from February/March due to a medical issue.

John will be back on tour in July, with his rescheduled dates, where you will be taken back in time as you experience the album live, in its entirety, together with a set of Moody Blues classic hits. Tickets on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

12 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

13 - State Theatre - New Brunswick, NJ

15 - Ocean City Music Pier - Ocean City, NJ

17 - Patchogue Theatre - Patchogue, NY

18 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

20 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

21 - Memorial Hall - Plymouth, MA

23 - Nashua Center for the Arts - Nashua, NH

24 - The Colonial Theatre - Laconia, NH

26 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

27 - Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT

29 - Bardavon Opera House - Poughkeepsie, NY

August

2 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL (on sale March 12)

3 - Amaturo Theater - Fort Lauderdale, FL (on sale March 15)

(Photo - Brian Aris)