THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN SCHWARZ Releases New SIXMIXSIX Retrofear EP In Tribute To Horror Movie Director / Composer JOHN CARPENTER

The New Black guitarist / Who Brought The Dog frontman Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz recebntly released a new EP, entitled Retrofear, which pays homage to movie director John Carpenter. It is now available via Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"Escape!"

"Soulreaper"

"The Man Behind The Mask"

Earlier this year, Fabs unleashed a full length SixMixSix album, ROAR!, via RetroSynth Records. The album cover artwork, tracklist and the line-up of guest vocalists for ROAR! are available below.

Tracklist:

"Hate Me In Return" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Skull And Bones" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Third Eye" (Alen Ljubic / Gloomball)

"A Man Of Power" (Charly Steinhauer /Paradox)

"Home Is Not A Place"

"Laserlust" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Runaway" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Disco Blue" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Hate Me In Return"

The New Black is a hard rock band hailing from Würzburg, Germany, launched in 2007 by Schwarz and guitarist Christof Leim. They have released four albums to date via AFM Records: The New Black (2009), II: Better in Black (2011), III: Cut Loose (2013) and A Monster’s Life (2016).