THE NEW ROSES Release Attracted To Danger Track By Track, Part 2; Video

The New Roses’ newest onslaught, Attracted To Danger, starts off with the catchy and classy opener “When You Fall In Love”, setting the tone for an album that convinces with a rebellious free spirit, timeless melodies and catchy hooks. Overall, The New Roses present a heavier, rougher side, as is evident on the stomping “Four Wheels” with its heavy riffs, or closing track “Whiskey In The Backseat”, offering a heavier melody and dramatic audacity, like strong whiskey running down your throat. But still, the quartet stays true to their trademarks, delivering timeless hard rock hymns while unleashing a fiery energy and heavier touch on tracks like “Bring The Thunder”, then hitting differently when Timmy Rough presents the full range of his vocal skills on “This Heart”. Next, “Spirit Of A Rebel” creates a lighter atmosphere and invites listeners to celebrate life together under the sun. There’s room for calmer and more emotional sounds as “Natural Born Vagabonds” creates an authentic bonfire-like atmosphere. A more romantic side manifests often in the lyrics, but culminates in the deeply moving “Hold Me Up” - a duet with Scotland-based lead singer Gill Montgomery (The Hot Damn, The Amorettes). As her soft voice melts tenderly with Timmy’s rough timbre, the track succeeds as an emotional masterpiece of a rock ballad, marking a romantic ending to a wild love story. The album is wrapped up by a cover version by Neil Young’s iconic hit single “Rockin’ In The Free World”, making it their very own - and by that claiming their rightful place in the upper echelons of the international hard rock scene.

Attracted To Danger is an outstanding hard rock album providing everything the band is loved and appreciated for: catchy sounds, true rock anthems, authentic emotions and an incredible rock’n’roll energy that can only be delivered by The New Roses. Get ready for an outstanding highlight as the Germans turn the intensity up to 11 and beyond, taking no time to rest and delivering a more explosive and rebellious sound than ever before.

The New Roses on their new album: "I think Attracted To Danger has everything a good rock & roll record needs. We tried to show the whole spectrum of rock & roll emotions. Good times, hard times, the traditional road vibe, a ballad and some harder riffs. So If you wanna have a rock & roll party this record is the soundtrack for it..."

Attracted To Danger will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Yellow Transparent

- Bundle: 1CD Digipak + Cover shirt

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digipak

Attracted To Danger tracklisting:

"When You Fall In Love"

"Natural Born Vagabonds"

"Attracted To Danger"

"Four Wheels"

"Bring The Thunder"

"This Heart"

"Hold Me Up feat. Gill Montgomery"

"Spirit Of A Rebel"

"Rockin' In The Free World"

"Whiskey In The Backseat"

The New Roses are:

Timmy Rough - vocals

Dizzy Daniels - guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

