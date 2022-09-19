THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock Hard Festival 2022 Show Streaming

On June 4th, The Night Flight Orchestra performed at Rock Hard festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"How Long"

"Sometimes The World Ain´t Enough"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"Burn For Me"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Gemini"

"Satellite"

"White Jeans"

"West Ruth Ave"

Guitarist David Andersson, of Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, passed away last week at 47 years of age. Frontman for both bands, Björn "Speed" Strid, has paid tribute to Andersson with the following mesage:

"Good night dear Dr Andersson. Really hope you can rest now. Together we created magic until that dark hole couldn’t be filled anymore. The alcohol and your mental illness took you away from us. It hurt so much to witness it. So glad I got to see you one last time at the hospital and have one last hour of classics and listen to some old hits from the past, before you fell asleep. I kissed your forehead and said 'See you on the river side' like my grandmother used to say. My grandmother, whom you invited on New Year's Eve probably 10 years ago, when you flamed beets in Gammeldansk. Will do my utmost to carry on our common musical legacy. Thank you for everything you taught me and the unforgettable travels we made together. Taxi trip to Palm Springs. A staircase in St Petersburg. A bridge in New Jersey. We tuned all that and much, much more. Thank you."

BraveWords offer our condolences to Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, and David's family, friends and fans. RIP.