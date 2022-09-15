THE OBSESSED Cancel San Francisco Show - "We Cannot Agree With Or Condone Any Type Of Discrimination For Entry"

Doom legends, The Obsessed, have cancelled their scheduled San Francisco concert on September 20.

Says the band: "It is with regret that The Obsessed will not be playing the September 20th show in San Francisco at The Knockout. We cannot agree with or condone any type of discrimination for entry. Thanks for your understanding."



Frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich recently issued the following in regards to The Obsessed's lineup: "Hello friends, I am proud to announce the new The Obsessed lineup! On bass Chris Angleberger (Tranquilizer), on 2nd guitar Jason Taylor (Sierra, Witches of God), Brian Costantino on drums, Wino on guitar and vocals."