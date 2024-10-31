THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announce Going To Hell 10th Anniversary Deluxe Hardback Vinyl Book

"Halloween surprise…" begins Taylor Momsen, vocalist for The Pretty Reckless.

"Going To Hell changed our lives. Even though we may not have seen it at the time, we certainly feel its effects to this day. We’re rounding out the 10th anniversary celebration with a deluxe hardback vinyl book pack with 32 pages of unseen images from the era. Purple and Beige Vinyl available in the US, and Gold Marble Vinyl available ex-US. Pre-order now."

Scheduled for release on February 7, 2025, this collector’s piece merges the visual and sonic essence of The Pretty Reckless designed for those who live and breathe rock & roll.

Celebrate a decade of Going To Hell with this exclusive 10th anniversary collector’s item. Features include linen-wrapped cover with a debossed logo, a stunning 32-page spread of rare behind-the-scenes photos capturing one of the decade’s most iconic album covers, and the album in the UK and Europe-exclusive Gold and Purple vinyl.

Going To Hell is the second album from New York City rock band The Pretty Reckless. It went straight into #5 on the Billboard 200 upon release, as well as #8 on the Official UK Albums Chart, becoming the band's first Top 10 album in the US and UK.