THE PRETTY RECKLESS Featured On Beasley Media Group's "How I Wrote That Song" (Video)

Beasley Media Group's "How I Wrote That Song" - made in cooperation with HD Radio - have launched the fourth episode of the series featuring The Pretty Reckless. Check out the clip below featuring Taylor Momsen and Ben Phillips discussing some of the band's biggest hits.

The Pretty Reckless has released an official video for the unplugged version of "Only Love Can Save Me Now"; the original version appears on their 2021 album, Death By Rock And Roll.

Back in June, The Pretty Reckless issued the video for "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil). The visual features the Soundgarden legends, as well. Watch below.

"It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'," says singer Taylor Momsen. "The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time - Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."

Thayil says, "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben, and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"

Cameron shares, "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death By Rock And Roll."

The Pretty Reckless released their fourth studio album, Death By Rock And Roll, in February 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25" video:

"And So It Went" video:

"Death By Rock And Roll" lyric video: