THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER Talks To Apple Music About Working With LADY GAGA And STEVIE WONDER, How PAUL McCARTNEY Ended Up On The Band's New Album, And More; Video

Mick Jagger joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss The Rolling Stones' new song, “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven”, featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

He tells Apple Music about the origin of the collaboration, working with Lady Gaga, how the band’s forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds came together and how he was kicked into gear by acclaimed producer Andrew Watt. He also reveals what makes the album different from past Stones releases. Plus, Mick reveals how Paul McCartney ended up on the new album.

The above mentioned "Sweet SoundsOof Heaven" features a bravura vocal performance by Lady Gaga, alongside Stevie Wonder on Fender Rhodes, Moog and piano.

A gospel infused Stones epic in the lineage of "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" and "Shine A Light" - "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" came about in a spontaneous fashion. Jagger was at his home in London one sunny afternoon, the leaves were rustling as the wind blew through the trees around outside, and he started playing a chord pattern of C, F and B Flat on his piano.

The track was recorded at Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas and written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. During sessions in Los Angeles, The Rolling Stones invited Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga to work on Heaven.

Both Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder have previously performed with The Rolling Stones. Lady Gaga joined The Stones onstage as part of the 50 & Counting tour in 2012. Their performance of Gimme Shelter was eventually released on GRRR Live album. Stevie Wonder toured with The Stones on their American Tour in 1972 regularly performing a medley of "Satisfaction" and "Uptight (Everything’s Alright)" together.

The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The bespoke artwork for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira. Pre-order Hackney Diamonds here.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

To celebrate the band's incredible legacy and their iconic shows in baseball stadiums across the country, The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release limited vinyl editions of Hackney Diamonds, with designs unique to each of the MLB's 30 clubs. These extremely limited collectors' items will feature custom art for each of the teams, in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Collect your favorite teams!

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989, the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes or previous homes to Major League Baseball teams including Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The Bridges to Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, while A Bigger Band tour kicked off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

(Photo - Mark Seliger)