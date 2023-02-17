THE ROLLING STONES Mobile Studio Used To Record Classic Albums From BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, DEEP PURPLE; Mini-Documentary Streaming (Video)

Did you know that The Rolling Stones owned the world's first independent recording studio on wheels? The Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, built into the back of a truck, not only produced some of the band's biggest albums but was also used to record some of the most iconic albums of the 1970s by other legendary bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath.

Watch the video below:

ABKCO Films recently launched The Rolling Stones Chronicles series. Co-produced by BBC Motion Gallery and ABKCO, The Rolling Stones Chronicles series consists of six documentary shorts, each featuring a different ‘60s-era hit song by The Rolling Stones as its soundtrack. The music is combined with thematically relevant interview clips from the band and contemporaneous historical figures, interspersed with historical documentary footage of related world events.

Each episode will be released one week apart, every Thursday through March 16. Episode 2 is out now. Watch the first two episodes below: