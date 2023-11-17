THE ROLLING STONES - New KnuckleBonz Statues Available For Pre-Order; "Mess It Up" (Purple Disco Machine Remix) Lyric Video Posted

KnuckleBonz announces The Rolling Stones Limited Edition Collectible Statues, available for pre-order to reserve. The limited edition statues (only 3,000 of each) will ship in summer 2024.

Hand-crafted collectibles feature Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts from the iconic 1981 Tattoo You Concert Tour.

KnuckleBonz revisits the classic 1981-82 tour era, even as the Stones rock on with their new release. Hackney Diamonds. "We have lots in store for Rolling Stones Superfans in our collector series," says KnuckleBonz. "As always, stay tuned to knucklebonz.com for coming news and updates."

Rolling Stones collectibles are hand-crafted, officially licensed, limited editions. Collect yours while you can!

In other Stones news, the band have released a lyric video for the Purple Disco Machine Remix of "Mess It Up", a track from their new album, Hackney Diamonds. Watch the clip below:

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" with piano from Elton John, and "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones' first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" lyric video:

"Angry" video: