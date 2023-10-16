THE ROLLING STONES' RONNIE WOOD Says MICK JAGGER And KEITH RICHARDS "Are More Friendly Now Than Ever... All My Bloody Efforts Have Paid Off"; Video

The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, this Friday, October 20. In the new video below, guitarist Ronnie Wood tells NME about the band's first new album in 18 years, when they'll next headline Glastonbury and who'd play who in a biopic.

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds album was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The bespoke artwork for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira. Pre-order Hackney Diamonds here.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" lyric video:

"Angry" video:

To celebrate the band's incredible legacy and their iconic shows in baseball stadiums across the country, The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release limited vinyl editions of Hackney Diamonds, with designs unique to each of the MLB's 30 clubs. These extremely limited collectors' items will feature custom art for each of the teams, in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Collect your favorite teams!

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989, the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes or previous homes to Major League Baseball teams including Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The Bridges to Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, while A Bigger Band tour kicked off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

Shop here, and watch a video trailer below: