The Secret Behind JOHN 5's Guitar Virtuosity - The Kenny Aronoff Sessions Bonus Episode Streaming

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 is featured on the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, hosted by drum legend Kenny Aronoff, in a career-spanning interview. Since it was released, Aronoff followed up with a second John 5 clip. Check it out below.

"Ever wondered how a guitarist can effortlessly move from rock anthems with Marilyn Manson to pop classics with K.D. Lang? Get ready to be inspired. In this bonus episode, Kenny dives deep with John 5 about his incredible musical journey, unveiling the secrets to his diverse range."

The original full interview can be viewed below.

John 5 has released the new instrumental single, "The Ghost". Stream the track here, and watch the official music video below.

About this release, John 5 says: “This song called 'The Ghost' is pretty much about my guitar that came out earlier this year. The guitar is, to me, the perfect guitar. It has everything; looks, durability, amazing sound, so the only thing I could do is create a song that shows all of its glory. When the guitar came out, I went right into the studio and recorded this song with the new guitar, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting title than 'The Ghost'."

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well being as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf, Dolly Parton, and Ricky Martin.

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with Mötley Crüe on their 2023 world tour with Def Leppard, with dates coming up in Japan and Australia.

To call John 5 a shredder does not do him justice. There’s little he can’t put his hand to.

Meet John 5: "Take your concert experience to the next level with one of our exclusive VIP packages to meet John 5, available for the upcoming 2024 shows with John 5 And The Creatures."

VIP packages available here.

Tour dates:

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park