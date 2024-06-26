Two-time Grammy Award-winning rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins, will release (Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits on vinyl for the very first time on August 9 via Capitol/UMe.

Spanning the first decade-plus of their discography, (Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits comprises some of the band’s most recognizable anthems, including “Today,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Cherub Rock,” “1979,” “Ava Adore,” and more. It also features their fan-favorite Lost Highway soundtrack cut, “Eye.” Plus, the collection notably concludes with “Untitled”—which would be the last song recorded by Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin for seventeen years until their 2018 reunion. The latter has never previously been pressed on vinyl.

(Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits will be available as a 2LP on 180g black vinyl and multiple collector-worthy, limited-edition 2LP color variants pressed on standard weight or 180g color vinyl. Pre-order (Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits here.

Upon arrival at the end of 2001, (Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits bookended the opening chapter of the band’s career. It eventually reached RIAA gold status and earned widespread critical acclaim.

Gearing up to hit the road, The Smashing Pumpkins just welcomed highly-skilled veteran instrumentalist Kiki Wong as their additional touring guitarist. Kiki joins the band’s tour lineup along with mainstays Jack Bates (bass) and Katie Cole (guitar, keys, vocals).

In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, the band recently added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September.

This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario, at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, and St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, NV, at Fountainbleu. Plus, they will close out the Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC, on August 3.

Tour dates and tickets here.