THE TANGENT Announce Upcoming Release Of Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017; "A Crisis In Mid Life" Live Video Posted

The Tangent have announced the release of Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017, on January 27 via InsideOutMusic. Collecting together tracks from three lineups of The Tangent, this 2CD & 3LP album collects together show recordings from 2004, 2011 & 2017.

Band leader Andy Tillison comments: "A Triple Live LP is the stuff of Bucket Lists, dreamed of doing one of these since I was a kid."

Watch the band performing "A Crisis In Mid Life" live in the UK in 2012, featuring the lineup of Andy Tillison, Luke Machin, Dan Mash & Tony ‘Funkytoe’ Latham, below.

The album will be available as a 2CD Digipak, a Gatefold 3LP+2CD & LP-booklet, as well as digitally worldwide. Pre-order here.

Included in its entirety is the 2004 Pyramids And Stars concert in Germany featuring the “Roine Stolt" lineup of The Tangent playing its way through the majority of the debut Music That Died Alone album along with (then) new material from their second album The World That We Drive Through.

Added to that, there are tracks from the COMM era lineup of the band at a concert in the UK - plus music recorded in the USA in 2017 by the band's current lineup. These originally appeared on the Southend On Sea and Hotel Cantaffordit’fan releases respectively.

All is presented inside a re-imagined Ed Unitsky sleeve, to create a package that fans are sure to love.

"This is a real, proper, live album" says Tillison. "It's candid, it's spontaneous, it has mistakes and things that are a bit too loud and things that are a bit too quiet. It's what happened on stage at three gigs at which "making a live album" never crossed our minds."

Tracklisting:

Side One

"The World We Drive Though"

Side Two

"The Canterbury Sequence"

"The Winning Game"

Side Three

"In Darkest Dreams"

Side Four

"The Music That Died Alone"

"Lucky Man"

Side Five

"A Spark In The Aether"

"A Sale Of Two Souls"

"Perdu Dans Paris"

Side Six

"A Crisis In Mid Life"

"Doctor Livingstone (I Presume)"

The CDs (included with the vinyl edition) also include all of the above with the addition of:

"Titanic Calls Carpathia"

"Two Rope Swings"

Credits:

Andy Tillison - Keyboards & Vocals (all tracks)

Jonas Reingold - Bass Guitar (all tracks except 9,10,11,13)

Luke Machin - Guitars & Vox (Tracks 8-14)

Steve Roberts - Drums (Tracks 8, 12, 14)

Roine Stolt - Guitars & Vocals (Tracks 1 - 7)

Zoltán Csörsz - Drums (Tracks 1 - 7)

Sam Baine - Keyboards (Tracks 1 - 7)

Tony 'Funkytoe' Latham - Drums (Tracks 10,11,13)

Dan Mash - Bass (Tracks 10,11,13)