THE TANGENT Release To Follow Polaris Album; Launch “The Fine Line” Video

The Tangent have released the new album To Follow Polaris, and to celebrate a video for the track “The Fine Line” has been launched.

Andy Tillison comments of the new album release: “Making To Follow Polaris alone has been one of life's greatest adventures. However alone it may have been though, a lot of people believed in it enough to make it happen: everyone at my record company InsideOut and their publicity departments, everyone in the full lineup of the band who supported me doing it this way and the fans who helped me finance this thing before it was even signed. It has been a massive learning experience. I hope to have created here an album that belongs in this strange and fraught period of time but with a positive eye on the future. Part of making the future better will always be knowing what must be overcome. That's what this record is about.”

In a year when members of The Tangent could be seen onstage all over the world with Steve Hackett, Soft Machine, Karnataka, David Cross, It Bites, Cyan and others, plus on recordings by those artists and The Anchoret, The Michael Dunn Project, Argos and Retreat From Moscow, it became clear that there was not going to be time to get together for anything more than one gig in April 2023.

So the band agreed that the band’s leader/main writer Andy Tillison would keep the material coming and would make an album by The Tangent entirely alone. It would still be The Tangent. Just for one.

"Besides Which" Andy says, "I've always wanted to do this, use what I have learned from Luke, Jonas, Steve, Theo and many other alumni and take it to final production. Now was the time!"

What transpired over the following year is in one sense an "absolutist" solo album and is entirely the work of one person in all aspects including artwork, layout, design, lyrics, composition, performance, recording, production, mixing, mastering and authoring. But in another sense it's totally Tangent. "I could not have begun to make this record without having had the experiences of working with the band. So although the different instruments are not attempted to be played in the actual style of the normal lineup, they are inspired by the kind of things these guys do"

‘To Follow Polaris’ will be available as a Limited Deluxe Collector’s Edition CD Mediabook (including bonus track and extensive 24-page booklet, Gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl (also including bonus track), & as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

“The North Sky”

“A ‘Like’ In The Darkness”

“The Fine Line”

“The Anachronism”

“The Single (From A Re-Opened Time Capsule)”

“The North Sky” (Radio Edit)

“Tea At Bettys” (Bonus Track)

“The Single” video:

“The North Sky”: