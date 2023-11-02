THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO "TORMENTOR" GUEDZ Release Cover Of CELTIC FROST's "The Usurper"; Music Video

"The Usurper", an original song by the Swiss group Celtic Frost, has been included as an exclusive bonus track on the imported CD edition of The Troops of Doom's debut album, Antichrist Reborn, released by Alma Mater Records.

To celebrate the classic album, To Mega Therion, The Troops of Doom has now released a video for the cover. Watch below.

Guitarist Jairo Guedz says, "Celtic Frost is one of my favorite metal bands, and their sound is definitely a major inspiration for The Troops Of Doom's music, especially the iconic To Mega Therion. So, this video is our tribute to this amazing band, which is one of the greatest pillars of death metal of all time."

Antichrist Reborn, which follows the EPs The Rise of Heresy (2020) and The Absence of Light (2021), was released in Europe by Alma Mater Records, owned by Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell), in CD digipack, cassette, and vinyl formats. In Brazil, the album, featuring cover art painted by Sergio "AlJarrinha" Oliveira, the artist behind the original artwork for Bestial Devastation (Sepultura), was released by Voice Music and Rock Brigade Records. The album was mixed by the Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren at the iconic The Abyss Studio and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren at the Blacklounge Studio in Sweden.

The Troops Of Doom are:

Alex Kafer (vocals and bass)

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz (guitar)

Marcelo Vasco (guitar)

Alexandre Oliveira (drums)