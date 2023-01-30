THE UNDEAD To Headline Nosferatu Festival 2023

Nosferatu Festival makes its return to Austin, Texas, February 24-26 with horror punk legends The Undead (pictured above) headlining the festival in their first ever performance in Austin, TX.

The legendary Undead, featuring Bobby Steele (formerly of the Misfits) will headline the 2023 Nosferatu Festival festival’s return in Austin. This will be The Undead’s only appearance in Texas, and their first ever show in Austin. Supporting The Undead are the Rezurex.

Other headliners include Ausin’s own The Immortalz headlining the opening night party on Friday, and horror metal veterans Helstar headlining Sunday night. Additional bands, burlesque and sideshow performers include Rezurex, Shadow Fashion, Venustra, Lizardman Erik Sprague, Fifi LeStrange, Gay Satan, LaPerle Necklace, Velvet Spade, Janie Slash, Kendall Aranel and more TBA.

This year Nosferatu Festival is experimenting with a new format. During the day attendees can enjoy the Daywalker Bazaar where they can shop from 24 horror artists and vendors, watch screenings of Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror and the winners of the Vampire Short Film Festival, participate in the Gore Factor and Garlic-eating contest, and enjoy photo ops. Friday through Sunday attendees can see bands, burlesque, sideshow and DJs at the Nightstalker Parties.

Weekend passes, which include access to the kick-off party, are on sale now. Tickets and VIP packages starting at $50 are available at nosferatufestival.com, and eventbrite.com.