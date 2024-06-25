THE WHO Announce "Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet" UK Tour 2025; Video Trailer

Meet the new generation...

In 1973, guitar-smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote the epic album, Quadrophenia. Recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name.

Now it’s back - this time as an explosive dance production - Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Quadrophenia is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s - sharp suits, soul music, vespas and parkas but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, first heard in concert version at The Royal Albert Hall and recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the backdrop for this adrenaline filled rollercoaster ride.

Choreographer Paul Roberts and Director Rob Ashford bring together some of the UK’s finest creative talent from the worlds of music, theatre, film and dance. With original costumes by renowned British fashion house Paul Smith and Natalie Pryce, projection by Nick Hillel and lighting design by Fabiana Piccioli.

Prepare to be blown away as the power of dance brings a whole new dimension to the raw energy and emotion of one of the UK’s most iconic rock albums.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet

Writer - Pete Townshend

Choreographer - Paul Roberts

Director - Rob Ashford

Orchestration - Rachel Fuller and Martin Batchelar

Costume Design - Paul Smith, Natalie Pryce

Projection - Nick Hillel

Lighting Design - Fabiana Piccioli

Touring the UK before opening at Sadler’s Wells - June 24-July 13.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet UK Tour 2025

May 28 - June 1 - Plymouth, England - Theatre Royal Plymouth

June 10 - 14 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Theatre

June 18 - 21 - Southampton, England - Mayflower Theatre

June 24 - July 13 - London, England - Sadler’s Wells

July 15 - 19 - Salford, England - The Lowry

Tickets on sale

• Patrons Sadler’s Wells from 10 AM, June 28, 2024

• Who Fan Club and Mailing List from 10 AM, July 1, 2024

• General Public from 10 AM, July 5, 2024

Watch a video trailer below, and find more information at modballet.com.