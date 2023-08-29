THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY And PETE TOWNSHEND Plant Trees In Royal Garden At KING CHARLES' Sandringham Estate

udiscovermusic is reporting that Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend marked the occasion of The Who’s performance last night (August 28) on the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk by planting a tree in the Royal Gardens, in support of Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative.

The August Bank Holiday weekend marked the first time that the private country retreat of Their Majesties The King and Queen has been opened up for use as a concert venue. Van Morrison (with guests Squeeze and Del Amitri) and Robbie Williams also did shows, for an estimated total audience of 75,000. The Who were accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the show also featured special guests Richard Ashcroft and the Lightning Seeds.

Sandringham has been the private home to generations of monarchs since 1862, and stands in an area of outstanding natural beauty in 20,000 acres. Heritage Live holds the exclusive contract for staging concerts within its grounds. As its website explains, Sandringham House and Gardens hosted the UK’s first televised Christmas Day speech in 1957, recorded by Queen Elizabeth II.

(Photo - The Who Facebook