THEOCRACY Celebrate Mosaic Album Release With Lyric Video For Opening Track "Flicker"

US progressive power metal quintet, Theocracy, have risen after 7 years of musical silence to offer their new album Mosaic to the world.

While the band are set to celebrate its release on stage at Loud And Proud Festival this weekend, they also want to share their new music. That's why the outfit have prepared a lyric video for opening track, "Flicker" which was crafted by Ingo Spörl at Hard Media and can be viewed below.

Lead vocalist Matt Smith states: "'Flicker' was one of the first tracks written for the Mosaic album. A fish-out-of-water tale of brutal honesty, the lyrics are a bit more straightforward and candid than usual from me, but that's what felt most authentic in the moment. Musically, it's aggressive, melodic, and fast, and sits somewhere slightly different for us, I think. It seemed like an obvious choice for the opening track of the record."



The ten new hymns comprising Mosaic were recorded, produced, and mixed by Theocracy's own Matt Smith at Theocracized Studios and Full Moon Studios in Athens, Georgia and rounded out by the skillful mastering engineers Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge in New York City.

Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Flicker”

“Anonymous”

“Sinsidious (The Dogs Of War)”

“Return To Dust”

“The Sixth Great Extinction”

“Deified”

“The Greatest Hope”

“Liar, Fool, Or Messiah”

“Red Sea”

"Mosaic" video:

“Return To Dust” video:

Theocracy are:

Matt Smith - vocals

Jonathan Hinds - guitars

Taylor Washington - guitars

Jared Oldham - bass

Ernie Topran - drums

(Photo - Ron Carson Jr.)