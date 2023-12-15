THERION Release "Nummo" Single And Music Video; Leviathan III Album Out Now

The newest opus from Swedish symphonic metal legends, Therion, has been released today via Napalm Records. With Leviathan III, mastermind Christofer Johnsson finalizes the Leviathan trilogy, continuing the band’s 30 year-plus string of success after its predecessor Leviathan peaked at #11 on the German Album Charts.

Along with their new studio album, Therion delivers another astonishing single. “Nummo” is a speedy track delivering splendid hard guitar explosions and the finest classic vocals and choirs. Check out the track and its accompanying video below.

Christofer Johnsson on “Nummo”: "’Nummo’ is a song about the amphibious fish-like entities in the Dogon religion. We already touched the Dogon religion with the Sirius B title track in 2004, but as it wasn't much lyrics in that song, it felt the time was right for a revisist and a proper lyric. In the video clip we try to give an introduction to Dogon ceremonies. We couldn’t afford to pay Nummo in person to appear in the video clip, so we had to make an animation for that.”

Leviathan III sets off with the powerful “Ninkigal”, catapulting the listener directly into the dramatic universe of Therion with skillfully crafted compositions and operatic female vocals by Lori Lewis, alternating with grim growling and pleasing melodies. It’s followed by “Ruler of Tamag”, enchanting with a gentle acoustic guitar intro and lingering female vocals that open up to a fairytale-like scenario of old times. This then bursts into a heavy track with gloomy parts, building up to a fascinating score-like symphony. Therion once more draw charm from the courage to mix styles ranging from gothic parts to melodic death metal and neo-classical elements to power metal in a complex and versatile way, thus challenging their listeners. The songs are quickly engaging and skillfully employ catchy melodies, as witnessed on uplifting tracks like “An Unsung Lament” and “Baccanale”. Advancing melodies are combined with rock elements, captivating lyrics and choir parts, while lively “Maleficium” is structured around a duet between Thomas Vikström and Lori Lewis. Stomping “Ayahuasca” is a true musical journey featuring a male choir and psychedelic elements, while speedy “Nummo” offers splendid hard guitar explosions and the finest classic vocals and choirs.

Overall, the compositions lean towards the magnificent and theatrical, offering a high variety of musical styles while deftly blurring the boundaries of metal and classical music. With their newest opus, Leviathan III, mastermind Christofer Johnsson proves his incredible talent once more, and that Therion have perfected their very own combination of versatile styles - resulting in the creation of a symphonic league of their own.

Leviathan III is available in the following formats:

- 6-Page Digipak CD

- 2LP Gatefold in Black

- 2LP Gatefold Silver LTD to 500 copies

- Die Hard Deluxe Edition Gold / Black Marbled Album Cover Slipmat, Covert Artprint & Alternative Album Cover Artprint LTD to 300copies

- Digipak Bundle Pendant, Cotton Bag, Patch

- Digipak & Shirt Bundle Shirt

Order here.

Leviathan III tracklisting:



"Ninkigal"

"Ruler Of Tamag"

"An Unsung Lament"

"Maleficium"

"Ayahuasca"

"Baccanale"

"Midsommarblot"

"What Was Lost Shall Be Lost No More"

"Duende"

"Nummo"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Ruler Of Tamag" lyric video:

"Ayahuasca" video:

"Twilight Of The Gods" video:

Therion are:

Christofer Johnsson - guitars and keyboards

Sami Karppinen - drums

Nalle “Grizzly” Påhlsson - bass

Thomas Vikström - lead vocals

Christian Vidal - guitar

Lori Lewis - vocals

(Photo - Mina Karadzic)